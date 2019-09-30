JLO & AROD Engagement Party!
September 30, 2019
While a Super Bowl halftime show announcement was the big career news of Jennifer Lopez's week, her engagement took priority, when the couple celebrated their engagement at a party with Friends and Family.
"So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, while Lopez gushed about Friday (Sept. 27) being the "most beautifully elegant night."
