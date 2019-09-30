Jhay Cortez Talks Working With Cardi B, Bad Bunny & More

Jhay Cortez chopped it up with Stevey Newnez, to talk about his music, upcoming collabs, and writing music for big artists.

Jhay Cortez always wanted to be his own artist, but while he was feeling out his own flow and his own style, he kept himself busy writing music with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and even helping out with the Latin side of some of Cardi B's raps. Jhay has a lot of new collabs on deck, but if he could team with any artist, he would want to work with Travis Scott.

Latin music has been going mainstream, and Jhay thinks it's a big moment for the Latin music culture.

Check out Stevey's full interview with Jhay Cortez: