From Her Stuning Performance and Presence at The 2001 MTV VMAs to this...

Video of Jennifer Lopez At 2000 VMAS

Video of Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Winning the 2018 VMA Video Vanguard Award | 2018 Video Music Awards

Video of MTV Video Music Awards Jennifer Lopez 2001

Video of MTV Video Music Awards Jennifer Lopez 2001

Lets Go Boricua!!!!!!