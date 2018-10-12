Charlie Knows Best on Bossip!
Charlie Baltimore
Charlie Born to a German father and an African-American mother, Charli was raised mainly by her elder half-sister, Yolanda. After graduating Pierce College and having two daughters, she met the Notorious B.I.G. at a concert in the summer of 1995. He supported her in her rap ambitions, but after his death Charli went into a tailspin. She pulled herself back together in time to attend his funeral, and released her own album, "Ice", and worked on the "Woo" Soundtrack.
Special S/o to the photographer @sheronbarber for this dope shoot ! #LaneGirls....me and my babies @indiachristin @siaanilove Hair: @sjshairdesign and @tacoreign makeup:@jackiegee S/o to @puma for lacing my girls @alexandermcqueen for my blazer Shoes :@casadei @tomford. #teenmom! We all make mistakes as youngins....NEVER would I consider my babies mistakes but at 14/15 And no guidance ..”shit happens”--♀️ I always say I wish I could have the exact same wonderful girls I have ,but just at a little bit older age ! God had other plans ! But I don’t regret one moment of it ! They have taught me things!!! and the older I get the wiser I get ,so if it’s in Life’s plans that U have ur babies at a very young age ...then u have to consider it a learning experience ! Everything happens for a reason