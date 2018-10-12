Charlie Knows Best on Bossip!

Charlie Born to a German father and an African-American mother, Charli was raised mainly by her elder half-sister, Yolanda. After graduating Pierce College and having two daughters, she met the Notorious B.I.G. at a concert in the summer of 1995. He supported her in her rap ambitions, but after his death Charli went into a tailspin. She pulled herself back together in time to attend his funeral, and released her own album, "Ice", and worked on the "Woo" Soundtrack.

