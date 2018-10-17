Cardi B on the BET Hip Hop Awards
October 17, 2018
Cardi B scored 4 BET Hip Hop Awards!
make sure ya check out CHAMPAGNE ROSE on the new QUAVOHUNCHO ALBUM-- ft Madonna and BARDI ❤️
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on
