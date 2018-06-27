Cardi B and Offset Came through Drippin' at their Baby Shower!

Cardi B and Offset had their baby shower last night in Atlanta. Cardi reported that she was too close to her due date to travel back to her hometown, so she flew her family down South.

It was called a ‘Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.’ She even had a Baby Bardi Bodega where they served refreshments. And in true New York, baby shower fashion, Cardi had a wicker chair with floral decoration.

There was also a full camera crew at the baby shower, so it appears that there might be a baby shower television special on the way. Mona Scott Young was in the building.