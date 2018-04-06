Cardi B Album is out!!!!!!!!!
Invasion of Privacy!
April 6, 2018
Man I am So Proud of My Girl Cardi....From a Stripper to Love and Hip Hop to this!!!!!
TRACKLIST ...more surprises when the album drop --any questions you have don’t Ask me ! You will find out on FRIDAY--
Thanks for Being The same from Day 1! You Deserve it All!
I love you @iamcardib you always so genuine when I see you! That's why God got you surrounded by blessings and nothing will ever stop you! #Successful #Dominicans ----#cardib #Bardigang
