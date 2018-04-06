Cardi B Album is out!!!!!!!!!

Invasion of Privacy!

April 6, 2018
Stevey Newnez
Categories: 
What's Hot

Man I am So Proud of My Girl Cardi....From a Stripper to Love and Hip Hop to this!!!!! 

TRACKLIST ...more surprises when the album drop --any questions you have don’t Ask me ! You will find out on FRIDAY--

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Thanks for Being The same from Day 1! You Deserve it All!

I love you @iamcardib you always so genuine when I see you! That's why God got you surrounded by blessings and nothing will ever stop you! #Successful #Dominicans ----#cardib #Bardigang

A post shared by Hot 93.7 -- (@steveynewnez) on

Tags: 
Cardi B Invasion of Privacy