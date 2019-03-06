Caliente En La Mañana! Tributo A Joe Arroyo

A Great tributo to Arroyo, who died in 2011 but remains one of the great beacons of Colombian music worldwide. The song was produced by Sky, who for several years has been responsible for making J Balvin's hits.

"The fact of being able to represent Colombia for me is a great responsibility, I enjoyed it very much," Balvin adds.

Álvaro José Arroyo González (also known as Joe Arroyo or El Joe; 1 November 1955 – 26 July 2011) was a Colombian salsa and tropical music singer, composer and songwriter. He was considered one of the greatest performers of Caribbean music in his country.

Video of J Balvin - La Rebelion (Video Official)

