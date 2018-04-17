caliente-625x352.jpg

Caliente En La Mañana! Siempre Selena!

Happy Bday Selena 4/16

April 17, 2018
Stevey Newnez
Caliente en la Manana

Yesterday was The legend Selena Bday and so many Always remember her!

Happy Bday @selenaqofficial We Will Always remember your Legacy! #selenaquintanilla #CalienteEnLaMañana ----

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on

#Selena Quintanilla would have been 47 today -- Happy Birthday -- | --: @selenaqofficial

A post shared by VH1 (@vh1) on

Today marks 23 years since Selena’s spectacular performance at the Houston Astrodome broke attendance records and made fans get up and dance! Head on over to Selena’s official Facebook account @SelenaLaLeyenda for a live interactive poll and “emoji react” to your favorite Selena dance moves! Don’t miss this year’s Fiesta de la Flor : April 13 & 14. For more info visit @fiestaflorcc #SelenaLastConcert23 #FDLF

A post shared by Selena Quintanilla (@selenaqofficial) on

Happy Birthday Selena --

A post shared by Jonathan Fernandez (@imsojonathan) on

6:45a Spanish Word of The Day is "Siempre" (Always)

 

