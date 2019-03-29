Caliente En La Mañana! Premios Soberano

The Soberano Awards are the Dominican music awards, which are awarded annually by the Asociación de Cronistas de Arte of the Dominican Republic in Santo Domingo.Often referenced in music line-ups to delineate a musician's popularity in Hispanic countries. Notable winners include Mozart La Para, Prince Royce, and Don Omar. It airs annually in the spring on Telemicro in the Dominican Republic.

