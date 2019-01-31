Caliente En La Mañana! La Lupe

My Throwback Latino Artist is La Lupe!

Lupe Victoria Yolí Raymond (23 December 1939 – 29 February 1992), better known as La Lupe, was a Cuban singer of boleros, guarachas and Latin soul, known for her energetic, sometimes controversial performances. Following the release of her first album in 1961, La Lupe moved from Havana to New York and signed with Tico Records, which marked the beginning of a prolific and successful career in the 1960s and 1970s. She retired in the 1980s due to religious reasons.

Video of La Lupe Que Te Pedi

Documentary