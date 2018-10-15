Caliente En La Mañana! Kat De Luna!

Kat still Hot and doing her Music!!!!
----News alert!!! My new single drops everywhere at 12am TONIGHT! Atencion! Mi nuevo sencillo estara disponible a las 12am! Esta noche------ Photography By @geoffbarrenger Hair: @cynthiaglam makeup: @makeupbyjay Styled By:@tyroneedmond A post shared by KatDeluna (@katdeluna) on Oct 11, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT
----News alert!!! My new single drops everywhere at 12am TONIGHT! Atencion! Mi nuevo sencillo estara disponible a las 12am! Esta noche------ Photography By @geoffbarrenger Hair: @cynthiaglam makeup: @makeupbyjay Styled By:@tyroneedmond
A post shared by KatDeluna (@katdeluna) on Oct 11, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT