Caliente En La Mañana! #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR

Cardi B has donated $8,000 to the family of Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz, the 15-year-old slain on Wednesday (June 20) in the Bronx.

The teen was attacked by five members of a local gang, in what has been reported as a “mistaken identity" case, following an altercation inside a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx. Surveillance video showing the suspects and the crime was shared widely across social media.

Junior managed to escape in route to a local hospital, but passed away before making it, according to ABC 7.

Cardi, who is also a Bronx native, donated a large sum under her real name "Belcalis Almanzar" to the family’s GoFundMe account. The fund has raised over $150,000 for Junior's funeral expenses.

