Caliente En La Mañana! #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR
Cardi B Donates $8,000
Cardi B has donated $8,000 to the family of Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz, the 15-year-old slain on Wednesday (June 20) in the Bronx.
#justiceforjunior ----R.I.P. .These Bronx streets are ruthless .What piss me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the shit outta people then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen ?“uuuummmmmmmm------ How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see nikkas smoking in front of a building !!!!! People be like”call the police!” Call the police!!” But for what the operators be asking you questions for like 4 minutes on the phone with an attitude and the cops come maaa lateeee.
The teen was attacked by five members of a local gang, in what has been reported as a “mistaken identity" case, following an altercation inside a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx. Surveillance video showing the suspects and the crime was shared widely across social media.
Junior managed to escape in route to a local hospital, but passed away before making it, according to ABC 7.
Cardi, who is also a Bronx native, donated a large sum under her real name "Belcalis Almanzar" to the family’s GoFundMe account. The fund has raised over $150,000 for Junior's funeral expenses.
Shheeeshhh this made me teared --and made me feel soooo special like i feel maa special .Senora yo se que sus noche asido largas Triste talves Llora y despierta pensando que era una pesadilla .Pronto usted sentira mas protejida porque vas a sentir su hijo y vas a haver senales que el SI esta contigo.Que su familia tenga Paz pronto y que Dios siempre tenga su hijo en Gloria ....There’s a gofundme account for Junior make sure ya check it out !
All Lala Wanted for her bday was to Comfort his Mom!
This is what I wanted to do for my birthday today. Thank you to the gram for connecting me to this family. I wanted to offer our love and support to Lesandro “Junior’s” family. His sister @__octobersveryown__ reached out and told me he loved Melo. So I asked Mel to go with me. I can’t imagine this type of pain and sadness. His family is strong and may God bless them forever. Seeing his family smile when we walked through that door is something I will never forget. Putting my arms around his mom is something I will never forget. Being in his room is something I will never forget. Pls go to his sister in laws page @c0co__amor to donate to this family. (& before it starts...we did more than bring jerseys and sneakers) just do what YOU can even if it’s $1.. this family will be in my heart forever --------#justiceforjunior #justiceforjunior
