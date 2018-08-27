Caliente En La Mañana! Jozea Flores

August 27, 2018
Stevey Newnez
caliente-625x352.jpg
Categories: 
Caliente en la Manana

Stevey Linked Up with Jozea!

Many faces -- @i_am_tarricelove

A post shared by --NYC✖️PAPi ---- (@jozeaofficial) on

After his run on Big Brother 18, Jozea is no stranger to manipulating the game and its players. This model, makeup artist, and self-proclaimed "messiah" is known for speaking his mind and leaving it all on the table. But aside from the politics, he is also an athlete at heart with a passion for yoga and extreme hiking. And with former Vendettas Challenger Natalie as his BFF, it is certain that Jozea will have some tricks up his sleeve to ensure he stays in the game as long as possible. The charity he'll be playing for is Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

 

His birth name is Jossie, and he was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey. This Puerto Rican/Moroccan is really to take on the Music Industry next! 

My single, Tony Montana, is available on ITunes, Spotify, and Amazon Prime. iTunes link in bio! Show some love, and thank you for all of your support!! Produced by @santmusik #itunes #spotify #amazon

A post shared by --NYC✖️PAPi ---- (@jozeaofficial) on

Stevey had a chance to see him perform and states "Watch out for Jozea" 

Who you (finna) try! um not me and my partner @davonnedianne_ ---- don’t miss the next episode of #thechallenge32 next Tuesday on @mtv 9/8c

A post shared by --NYC✖️PAPi ---- (@jozeaofficial) on

 

Getting our entire Life! @jozeaofficial you killed your performance last night bro ------ @mtv @challengemtv @cbs_bigbrother #MTV #thechallenge #bigbrother ------

A post shared by Hot 93.7 -- (@steveynewnez) on

 

 

 

Tags: 
MTV Jozea The Challenge

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Sued For Younes Bendjima Fight? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Details on Aretha's Memorial Event WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Drake & Odell Beckham Jr. Watched a Younes Bendjma Beatdown? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki & Future's Tour Canceled WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Post Malone Lands Safely In New York WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Madonna Defends Her Tribute to Aretha Franklin WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes