Caliente En La Mañana! Jozea Flores

Stevey Linked Up with Jozea!

After his run on Big Brother 18, Jozea is no stranger to manipulating the game and its players. This model, makeup artist, and self-proclaimed "messiah" is known for speaking his mind and leaving it all on the table. But aside from the politics, he is also an athlete at heart with a passion for yoga and extreme hiking. And with former Vendettas Challenger Natalie as his BFF, it is certain that Jozea will have some tricks up his sleeve to ensure he stays in the game as long as possible. The charity he'll be playing for is Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

His birth name is Jossie, and he was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey. This Puerto Rican/Moroccan is really to take on the Music Industry next!

Stevey had a chance to see him perform and states "Watch out for Jozea"