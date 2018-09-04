Caliente En La Mañana! Fat Joe!

Our Friend Fat Joe got a New Video out and its Caliente!!!!!!!!!!

Video of Fat Joe - Attention ft. Chris Brown, Dre (Official Video)

A post shared by Hot 93.7 -- (@steveynewnez) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

This is what you call catching a body first thing in the am me and sis @remyma pregnant i got her working First Take