Caliente En La Mañana! Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn is Caliente!

Evelyn Alexandra Lozada (born December 10, 1975) is an American television personality, model and spokesperson. Lozada was one of the five main cast members in the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives throughout its run. Lozada is set to return to the cast of the sixth season of the series.Lozada starred in Basketball Wives, a reality series that follows the wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players. Another reality television show, Ev and Ocho, which had been planned to follow the lives of her and former husband Chad Johnson, never aired. Lozada is the center of a third reality television series, Livin' Lozada, with Shaniece Hairston (b. June 16, 1993),her grown daughter from another relationship. Lozada and her brand strategist, Courtney Parker, wrote the 2012 novel The Wives Association: Inner Circle. Released by Cash Money Content books, the novel follows a young woman who marries a football star and then forms a group of other sports wives - The Wives Association. In September 2012, Lozada appeared on the television show Iyanla: Fix My Life where she discussed her personal life and sought emotional healing with Iyanla Vanzant. In December 2012, she posed for PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur" campaign.