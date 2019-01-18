Caliente En La Mañana! Debbie Marie-Brown
Brown is Half Dominican, a poet ,singer-songwriter from New Britain, Connecticut. She released two full-length albums in 2017: Mindful Isolation in January and Armageddon October 2017. "Not Too Fast - EP" is her newest project. Brown offers us medicinal words and melodies that critically explore intersecting themes of mental health and being. She approaches her art from the perspective of radical feminist politics, queer theory and radical self-love... Her newest project can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Soundcloud, Youtube and bandcamp
I write music and I LOVE it more than ANYTHING listen to some new of that good .. good .. right here right now... happy new year