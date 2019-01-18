Caliente En La Mañana! Debbie Marie-Brown

Brown is Half Dominican, a poet ,singer-songwriter from New Britain, Connecticut. She released two full-length albums in 2017: Mindful Isolation in January and Armageddon October 2017. "Not Too Fast - EP" is her newest project. Brown offers us medicinal words and melodies that critically explore intersecting themes of mental health and being. She approaches her art from the perspective of radical feminist politics, queer theory and radical self-love... Her newest project can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Soundcloud, Youtube and bandcamp

Video of North Star

Video of Grown