Caliente En La Mañana! Cardi B Global Citizen Festival!
October 1, 2018
Cardi Mommy Body is Just Amazing! She is back like she never left!!! Check her out her at the Global Citizen Festival! She also had a Great Message for the People!
If you are not registered to vote, Register!! If you can vote and don’t. STFU when shit stays the way it is. It will get worse. You have no right to talk if you keep ya lazy ass home complaining afterwards...yep!! ✊-- #Repost @theshaderoom ・・・ #PressPlay: #CardiB speaks on how important it is that we all get out and vote!