Caliente En la Manana! Cardi B!

March 17, 2020
Stevey Newnez
@iamcardib lettin' y'all know sh!t real out here --. Y'all know I had to get ignant ---- • {BEAT/REMIXED BY ME‼️ - FULL SONG LINK'S IN MY BIO‼️} • {Swipe Left For Original Video} . #iMarkkeyz #coronavirus #shitisreal

Damn I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11 ------------ 86 on the overall charts ..I’m glad yaaa having fun .....Make sure you lysol your pussy before you POP IT.

