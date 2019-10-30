Caliente En la Manana!
October 30, 2019
Bad Bunny At Harvard University!
Bad Bunny made a special visit to Harvard University -- not attending a class, but to give music students advice.
His visit was part of a monthly series called Uncut by No Label. This event was directed by Professor Petra Rivera-Rideau, who studies the political history of reggaeton in Puerto Rico, and wrote the book Remixing Reggaeton: The Cultural Politics of Race in Puerto Rico.
profesor Benito M. --me comentan abajo los que quieran matricularse en mi clase