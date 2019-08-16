25 Yr Anniversary of I Like It Like That Movie!

Its 25 yrs since I Like it Like That came Out and they all reunited! Luna Lauren Velez, Jon Seda, Tomas Melly and more! If you dont remember this Movie here it is!!!!!

Lisette Linares is a young mother of three children, married to Chino, a bicycle messenger. Although Chino is always reliable as the breadwinner of the family, Chino is having an affair with the neighborhood ho, Magdalena (Vidal). One summer evening, a blackout sweeps the neighborhood, and Chino finds himself in jail after being arrested for looting. Faced with the reality of keeping her family together with the main breadwinner in jail, Lisette, with the encouragement of her transgender sister Alexis (Borrego), decides to give her dream of becoming a print model a chance. As she happens to be in the right place at the right time, Lisette lands a job as the personal assistant to a major record label producer , who is trying to sign a major Latin music group (played by the real life group the Barrio Boyzz). After that, Chino is released from prison by Magdalena and her father, who reveals that she has a son named Richie, who she claims that Chino is the father. This causes Lissette to hit rock bottom and moves in with Alexis. While at work, she has sex with her boss, but during their sex, he answers a number of phone calls, which frustrates Lissete. The next day, Chino tries to go back to his job, but is fired, due to his criminal record. Lisette confronts Chino to prove that she had sex with another man to get even with Chino.