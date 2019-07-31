Image courtesy Foxwoods Resort Casino

SPECIAL OFFER! 2-For-1 Discount On Hammer's House Party Tickets

July 31, 2019
Categories: 
Events
Features

Hammer’s House Party-- featuring MC Hammer, 2Live Crew, Kid n Play, Tag Team & The Funky Bunch-- is coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, August 10th, and you can get a 2-for-1 discount with our special offer!

Tickets for Hammer’s House Party are on sale now at Ticketmaster, and you can purchase two tickets for the price of one.

Just CLICK HERE and use Special Offer Code: TMN241

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... get your tickets NOW!!!

Tags: 
Hammer's House Party

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Nav Scores Big at Fortnite World Cup WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Diddy Spotted Out Again With Lori Harvey HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Dirt Report: ASAP Rocky Officially Charged With Assault HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy Seen With Lori Harvey WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef Fathers 10th Kid WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: A 'Surviving R. Kelly' Sequel Is Coming WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes