Ro James, 'Excuse Me' Music Video

The Genesis Vibe

November 8, 2018

I just came across Ro James and I thought I should share his music with you here! Check out the music video to his song, 'Excuse Me!'

ROJAMESXIX.COM #vibes

A post shared by Ro James XIX (@rojamesxix) on

Tags: 
Ro James

