Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ray J Turns Hat Meme Into Money

Ray J turns a meme into money! Plus, Demi Lovato gets the help she needs while Tekashi is out here wildin' again... more in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Nicki Minaj is launching a radio show on Apple Music. It's launching tonight and she'll do a live Q&A and fans can win prizes for best comments and questions.

Nicki Minaj launches #QueenRadio show on Beats 1 with Apple Music https://t.co/lqLUNiSvjL pic.twitter.com/j1lgrFgg0d — billboard (@billboard) August 8, 2018

Ray J is a smart man! We all saw those clips of his hat changing positions on the clips of Love & Hip Hop during his conversation with Safaree. So now he's selling Ray J hats, LOL!

Demi Lovato has checked into rehab and she's cancelled the rest of her tour. She was able to come back before, she's been so honest about her struggle. We hope she gets the help she needs.

Demi Lovato Cancels Tour Dates in Mexico and South America Following Overdose: Report https://t.co/3fbvKpvWlu — People (@people) August 9, 2018

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - these two are still at war in divorce case. Angelina claims he's paying minimal child support for their six kids but Brad came back and said, "He's paid $1.3 mil over two years and loaned her $8 to buy a house."

Angelina Jolie is claiming in court documents obtained by CNN that Brad Pitt is not pulling his weight when it comes to child support for their six children https://t.co/VTRTrgRdNh pic.twitter.com/6bSvc4y8wA — CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2018

Tekashi is in over his head... he's going back and forth with YG throwin' shade. It actually kinda started back in March between 6ix9ine and The Game... but here's the latest!

"How's my record doing better than your sh*t? You a whole bum out here. Stop going on radio stations tryna promote your album mentioning my name."--https://t.co/QqtFI2R5TY — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 9, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

