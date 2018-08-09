Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ray J Turns Hat Meme Into Money

August 9, 2018

Ray J turns a meme into money! Plus, Demi Lovato gets the help she needs while Tekashi is out here wildin' again... more in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Nicki Minaj is launching a radio show on Apple Music. It's launching tonight and she'll do a live Q&A and fans can win prizes for best comments and questions. 

Ray J is a smart man! We all saw those clips of his hat changing positions on the clips of Love & Hip Hop during his conversation with Safaree. So now he's selling Ray J hats, LOL! 

RayjHat.com Link in bio!!! only for a limited time so hurry up!! go to my link now!! Its really official

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj) on

Demi Lovato has checked into rehab and she's cancelled the rest of her tour. She was able to come back before, she's been so honest about her struggle. We hope she gets the help she needs. 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - these two are still at war in divorce case. Angelina claims he's paying minimal child support for their six kids but Brad came back and said, "He's paid $1.3 mil over two years and loaned her $8 to buy a house." 



Tekashi is in over his head... he's going back and forth with YG throwin' shade. It actually kinda started back in March between 6ix9ine and The Game... but here's the latest!

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!
 

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ray J Turns Hat Meme Into Money

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day