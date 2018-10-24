Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy'

What did Rajon Rondo say about Chris Paul? Plus, T.I.'s show revisits cheating scandal... and the Bardi Gang and Barbz are beefing. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Rajon Rondo spoke out about the Chris Paul situation. He said he did not intentionally spit at him. He also said Chris Paul is not a good guy.

T.I. had a situation earlier this year... remember when he bought Tiny the Mercedes full of gifts? It stemmed from the incident backstage where he had his hand on some chick's bottom. They addressed it on Family Hustle and people on social media were going crazy! The girl even had some comments...

Sour “Sidepiece”: Asia’h Epperson Reacts To T.I. & Tiny Addressing “Her” On #FamilyHustle https://t.co/Lxao2oTC5t — Bossip (@Bossip) October 24, 2018

More Cardi B and Nicki Minaj drama... but this is between the fans. Remember awhile back one of Nicki's songs leaked and her fans accused Cardi's fans of doing it? Well, now Cardi's new song leaked and so she's accusing Nicki's fans of doing it.

Cardi B shades Nicki Minaj's fans following the "Money" leak https://t.co/RH44scXrJX pic.twitter.com/p7jH4XOOwU — billboard (@billboard) October 24, 2018

Suspicious packages were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN, and other Democratic politicians... these are terroristic acts! Had these been active bombs and lives were taken, that's a terrorist act!



String of suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats and CNN

