R. Kelly Has Been Charged With Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

By: Mike Jordan

R&B star R. Kelly has officially been charged in Cook County, Illinois for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

The story was first reported by Chicago Sun-Times, which says they were told by sources that Cook County prosecutors were going to appear today in front of a judge in order to get a warrant signed for R. Kelly's arrest. Records show the crimes in question occured between 1998 and 2010 according to records. They allegedly involve minors between the age of 13 and 16.

The singer was recently the subject of a three-night television series called Surviving R. Kelly, in which multiple women accuse the singer, songwriter and producer of multiple forms of sexual assault. He also recently parted ways with his record company, RCA Records.

The new charges could be the result of evidence turned into authorities by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has claimed that video footage in his possession shows Kelly engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The singer is due in court on March 8th.