Post Malone performs in Toronto, Ontario on December 9, 2017.

Michael Hurcomb/imageSPACE

Post Malone Allegedly Stuck On a Plane Circling Connecticut

August 21, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Music

A plane that blew two tires during takeoff from an airport in New Jersey is currently circling Connecticut while preparations are made for an emergency landing. But here's the twist-- TMZ is reporting that Post Malone is on the plane.

According to TMZ, Malone and his crew intended to take off from Jersey to London after last night's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, but due to the damaged landing gear, the plane is being rerouted to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, where they will attempt an emergency landing. In the meantime, they're allegedly attempting to burn off some fuel by circling Connecticut, near Stamford and Bridgeport.

Fans of Post Malone gathered at the airport in Westfield, Mass where the plane was originally intending to land. More fans are now showing up at Stewart, in advance of the emergency landing.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Post Malone

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Breaking Down The VMAs WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Will Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Blow Up The MTV VMAs? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nick Minaj Has Twitter Meltdown Over Album Sales WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day : Teyana Taylor vs. Jeremih WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Queen Of Soul' Aretha Has Died WZMXFM: On-Demand
TRENDING TOPICS 3PM 8-16-18 WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes