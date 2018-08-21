Post Malone Allegedly Stuck On a Plane Circling Connecticut

A plane that blew two tires during takeoff from an airport in New Jersey is currently circling Connecticut while preparations are made for an emergency landing. But here's the twist-- TMZ is reporting that Post Malone is on the plane.

According to TMZ, Malone and his crew intended to take off from Jersey to London after last night's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, but due to the damaged landing gear, the plane is being rerouted to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, where they will attempt an emergency landing. In the meantime, they're allegedly attempting to burn off some fuel by circling Connecticut, near Stamford and Bridgeport.

Fans of Post Malone gathered at the airport in Westfield, Mass where the plane was originally intending to land. More fans are now showing up at Stewart, in advance of the emergency landing.