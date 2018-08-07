Post Malone

Post Malone And Mac Miller Might Be Releasing A Joint Album

August 7, 2018

Post Malone might be teaming up with Mac Miller to release a joint album.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Mac Miller talked about a jam session he had with Post Malone and Thundercat, which could lead into a full-length project.

He said, “Me and Post have been talking about doing an album, so we got together. And then Frank Dukes has worked on a bunch of my records, but we had never met, so he came through, too. And then Thundercat appeared and we all started jamming. It was beautiful. We were just having a great time.”

Miller recently released his fifth studio album Swimming which features contributions from Thundercat as well as Snoop Dogg and J. Cole. Meanwhile, Post Malone has been busy collaborating on karaoke with Skrillex.

karaoke with posty and @skrillex ------ #postmalone (-- @coughs)

A post shared by postybae (@postybae) on

