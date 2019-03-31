Nipsey Hussle Shot and Killed In Los Angeles

Heartbreaking news coming out of L.A. today... Nipsey Hussle has died after being shot outside of his clothing store.

The rapper was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Nipsey was one of three people hospitalized after the shooting, which took place outside Marathon Clothing -- the "smart store" that he owned-- in Los Angeles. We don't know the condition of the other two victims, but TMZ and NBC News reported this evening that Nipsey was pronounced dead.

BREAKING: Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/IY2Np29zFm - @anblanx — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2019

Nipsey Hussle made a name for himself over the past decade with his mixtapes, which put him on the radar of some of the biggest names in the game, including Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. He collabed with many artists, from Tyga and YG to Rick Ross and Sade. His only studio album, Victory Lap, dropped last year to critical acclaim and a GRAMMY nomination.

Nipsey was 33 years old when he died.

We'll have more on this breaking story as it develops.

Rest In Power, Nispey Hussle.