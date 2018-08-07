Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LeBron's Next Woke Move!

LeBron James and Michelle Obama out here being woke! Plus, Beyonce talks body acceptance. And why Big Freedia almost wasn't in Drake's video! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is on the road to help register voters! Stay woke out here!

The Voting Rights Act makes our democracy stronger, giving every American, from all walks of life, the right to vote. But the work is far from finished. Join me and @WhenWeAllVote for a Week of Action to get folks registered and ready to spread the word. https://t.co/C4obhrVHLp https://t.co/aAb1dS80Yv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 6, 2018

(Speaking of First Ladies, I'm over here lowkey stanning for Melania Trump. She doesn't care that her husband is the President. Like when Trump called LeBron dumb, she said I don't think LeBron is stupid. She's just here for her citizenship and that coin!)

Beyonce is on the cover of Vogue and she wrote a whole essay about the birth of her twins, her emergency c-section, and body acceptance.

.@Beyonce, in her own words, gets real and raw about body acceptance, opening doors for the next generation of artists, her own family ancestry, and more in our September issue cover story.



Read it now: https://t.co/S7Mgklz97X — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 7, 2018

So Big Freedia, her voice is sampled in Drake's 'Nice For What' and 'In My Feelings' but she had to hit Drake up to get featured in the video!

Big Freedia says she had to call Drake to get featured in his "In My Feelings" video https://t.co/c07KQ0q6Vq pic.twitter.com/P3hrviibya — billboard (@billboard) August 7, 2018

Remember how a Fox News anchor told LeBron not to talk about politics and just to "shut up and dribble?" Well, now Bron is teaming up with Showtime to make a docuseries to focus on the influence of athletes in the political world.

LeBron James will executive-produce a three-part docuseries for Showtime called "Shut Up and Dribble," about the evolving role that athletes, particularly those in the NBA, play in the current political environment https://t.co/5qftAqQX5T pic.twitter.com/A3VVgZzuoU — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2018

