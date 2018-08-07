Photo via Brittany Jay

Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LeBron's Next Woke Move!

And ttttoday!

August 7, 2018

LeBron James and Michelle Obama out here being woke! Plus, Beyonce talks body acceptance. And why Big Freedia almost wasn't in Drake's video! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is on the road to help register voters! Stay woke out here!

(Speaking of First Ladies, I'm over here lowkey stanning for Melania Trump. She doesn't care that her husband is the President. Like when Trump called LeBron dumb, she said I don't think LeBron is stupid. She's just here for her citizenship and that coin!)

Beyonce is on the cover of Vogue and she wrote a whole essay about the birth of her twins, her emergency c-section, and body acceptance.  

So Big Freedia, her voice is sampled in Drake's 'Nice For What' and 'In My Feelings' but she had to hit Drake up to get featured in the video! 

Remember how a Fox News anchor told LeBron not to talk about politics and just to "shut up and dribble?" Well, now Bron is teaming up with Showtime to make a docuseries to focus on the influence of athletes in the political world. 

