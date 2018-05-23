Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) In A Pool vs Hot Morning Crew

The Hot Morning Crew got wet for a pool-side interview with Tekashi69 where the rapper talks about haters, rumors, gangs, why he's become such a sensation, and the beef with Trippie Redd.

Tekashi69 has quickly become one of the biggest names in the rap game, but he's also been branded as one of the most controversial. Between legal troubles, alleged assaults, heated beefs with other artists, and multiple shows getting canceled, Tekashi69's reputation has a tendency to preceed him. He's not too concerned about his critics, though, because he believes many of them are simply judging him before they get to understand who he is. "It's not a bad rap," he explained of his persona. "When someone doesn't understand a certain person, they just don't know what to expect from what they see in my videos. It's like they judge me, and they don't know me."

One of 6ix9ine's most notorious beefs was with Trippie Redd, but he brushed that clash off as being one-sided. "Literally, he [Trippie Redd] needs me right now. He has features from Travis Sciott, from Drake, from the Migos... Tekashi69 has none of that, Trippie Redd has all of that. But my career is [up] here, and his career is [down] here."

Tekashi69's status as a viral sensation is proof that he's an artist as popular as he is notorious. He sums it up quite simply, saying "I don't need validation from anyone. I knew I was cool, coming into the rap game. I came out of nowhere and passed everyone."