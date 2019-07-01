Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Hot Morning Crew
DJ Bigg Mann
Hot Afternoon Crew
Kid Fresh
Late Night Love with Linda Reynolds
The Hot Spot Powered By Pulse Cellular
Up Next
Big Regg
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Traffic
Blogs
Podcasts
Photos
1Thing Sustainability
Events
Events
Charity Blog
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Advertise
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Nancy's Namaste Of The Day :)
PEACE AND LOVE.
July 1, 2019
Nancy Barrow
Tags:
namaste peace love yoga breathe mindfulness 2019
On Air Now
Kid Fresh
6:00 pm
to
10:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Hot Morning Crew
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
DJ Bigg Mann
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Jenny Boom Boom
2:00 pm
to
6:00 pm
Kid Fresh
6:00 pm
to
10:00 pm
Late Night Love with Linda Reynolds
10:00 pm
to
1:00 am
Connecticut's Number One for Hip-Hop and R&B
1:00 am
to
6:00 am
Upcoming Events
11
Jul
2019 Riverfront Food Truck Festival
Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
12
Jul
2019 Riverfront Food Truck Festival
Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
12
Jul
Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild
Foxwoods Resort Casino
13
Jul
2019 Riverfront Food Truck Festival
Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
13
Jul
Wiz Khalifa
Xfinity Theatre
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lil Nas X Comes Out
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Beat of CT: Caesar Rondina
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Rich Dollaz X Big Regg
HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
The Ish You Missed: 50 Cent's Son At Dad's Concert... In Nosebleeds
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lizzo Calls Out 'Racist' Concert Security
WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Carmelo Anthony Caught Cheating?
WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes