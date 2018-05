So I've been on the compass Fat loss for 38 days... I've lost 22 .4 pounds so far.... the average weight loss is 20-45 pounds in 43 days !! So here is a picture of why I wanted to change my lifestyle. I'm active . I have a horse and i just looked so unhealthy on him at my before weight. I'm just keeping it real my friends. This is a big reason for me losing weight.