Nancy B's Shoe-icide
shoes are life
April 6, 2018
These Vetements' sock boots have been checked out on Rihanna, Beyoncé and pretty much every street style influencer at fashion week .This neon-pink is fire!! talk about heels? The cigarette-lighter heel tho...(drop mic)
