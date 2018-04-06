Nancy B's Shoe-icide

shoes are life

April 6, 2018
Nancy Barrow

These Vetements' sock boots have been checked out on Rihanna, Beyoncé and pretty much every street style influencer at fashion week .This neon-pink is fire!!    talk about heels?  The cigarette-lighter heel tho...(drop mic)

Tags: 
Vetements
heels
shoe-icide
boots
neon pink