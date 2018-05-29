Nancy B's Compass Fat Loss Journey

So I just want to tell you a little bit about Compass Fat loss is a lifestyle plan. It teaches you hot to quit your dysfunctional relationship with food forever and look at food differently and get healthy! My reason I decided to get into Compass Fat Loss was because of my terrible knees and hips. Too many years of being athletic has take its toll and I was always hurting, I knew I had to drop some weight. It was time and I'm down 26.. and have 18 more to go. I have learned food can make me feel better.. you have to make better decisions and just live a better lifestyle. I'm way more than halfway there !!! I don't know why it took me so long to start because these fat pics really bother me ! I promise I will never go back to that weight... uggghhh. How did I not see how unhealthy I was? #compassfatloss Go to Compassfatloss.com