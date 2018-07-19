Dancin Cop Matt Franco with the Hot Morning Crew

Matt Franco has over a million views on his "In my feelingsChallenge". The spin on this one is he was in uniform. Matt was a State trooper for 4 years and is now a Yale New Haven cop, and he has moves !

Check out his instagram @matt.franco_ for his challenge video!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlRArminpUe/?taken-by=matt.franco_

If you want to Catch the interview this morning with the Hot Morning Crew go to Nancy's Facebook page click below. Enjoy !

https://www.facebook.com/nancy.barrow.52/videos/10157543884267785/