Young Thug Releases ‘Slime Language’, Gets Arrested At The Listening Party

Young Thug has released Slime Language, a showcase for the artists of his record label Young Stoner Life Records.

The fifteen song outing features the rapper bouncing bars off his label’s roster of aspiring MCs, including Gunna, Duke, and Lil Keed. There’s also appearances from Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert.

The Super Slimey rapper decided to celebrate the release in style by taking over the Dave & Busters in Hollywood. The night also doubled as a birthday party. It’s the latest in a big rollout for Slime Language, as the rapper also sent snakes to different publications around the country to promote the album.

Dave & Busters Tonight in LA | Private + Invite Only -- #SlimeLanguage #SlimeandBusters pic.twitter.com/yqMDt63Boj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 17, 2018

Word of the “invite only” event quickly spread on social, and people began to show up and attempt to enter the event. Most didn’t get in, but the cops did.

they got cops & helicopters shutting down young thug’s bday at dave & busters. welp — Shirley Ju (@shirju) August 17, 2018

According to TMZ, things got out of hand when a member of Thug’s crew ran into a police crusier, which prompted a vehicle search and uncovered weapons. Young Thug was booked on carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and led out of the party in handcuffs.

While we wait for more news on the arrest, check out “Dirty Shoes” featuring Gunna from Slime Language.