YG and Quavo "Slay" With Underwear Angels in Heavenly New Video

What will it say on the pearly gates? As you approach the entrance to heaven, with all of the glory and promise, steps away from an eternity of tomorrows there is a giant marble threshold. The steel doors are open as the light shines through between the rails, and above is a giant neon sign to welcome you.

"You killin these bitches" it says.

This is heaven for YG. The sign invites everyone to his own personal heaven during his video for "Slay." The Compton rapper heads upward with a sea of sexy angels, wearing white lingerie and feathered wings. The track from STAY DANGEROUS features Migos MC Quavo, as both relax amongst the clouds and women. And there's a horse. It's heaven.

STAY DANGEROUS is the third full studio album from YG, and features guest spots from 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and A$AP Rocky. It is available everywhere.

