Running Back Le'Veon Bell Flexes on Debut Album 'Life's a Gamble' as He Signs His Deal

It appears that while Le'Veon Bell was sitting out last season, he was busy brushing up on his bars. The running back has expanded his game from just clapping back at critics to talking money moves and some fastlane flexing about the people that surround him.

Bell signed a 4-year-deal this week worth $52.5 million with the New York Jets. His return to the field will draw a lot more eyeballs than his official entrance into the world of Hip Hop, but it shouldn't be completely dismissed. On Life's a Gamble, Bell comes with a laid back flow, but still with some polish. Patiently he raps about his situation with the Steelers, "I'm taking they bags, ain't got no mask. And when it comes to this cash I need it bad."

Related: Rihanna Shares Photos From the Studio and Everyone Is Freaking Out

Bell sometimes goes by the name "Juice", and started his music career with a set of songs released to SoundCloud in 2017. Since then the drama surrounding his playing status has led to one-off songs about his contract and his situation in Pittsburgh. With that in the past, Bell starts fresh on Life is a Gamble, even if there are some emotions left over from the ordeal.

Over a set of trap beats, Bell makes the case that he's not just another athlete with a rap fantasy. The wordplay is solid on tracks like "She Loves My Drip" and "Vvs", showing skills beyond typical amateur bars. There is something there for Bell, even if his best cuts remain on the field.