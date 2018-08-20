Nicki Minaj Unleashes Twitter Rant On Travis Scott Over No. 1 Spot

The numbers don’t add up at the top of the chart, according to Nicki

August 20, 2018
Michael Cerio
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is not going to give up the throne without a fight. The Queen artist let off a string of fiery tweet this weekend, disputing Travis Scott’s album ASTROWORLD being the number one album in the country.

According to her calculations, that’s an empty victory for Scott. Minaj accused the rapper of padding stats with a tour promotion and the promise of seeing Kylie Jenner. “He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!” she tweeted. “Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now!”

In the end, Minaj labeled the tweetstorm as “sarcasm” or “dry humor”. It didn’t read very dry though. You be the judge.

Minaj is set to perform at a surprise location during this year's MTV VMAs. We'll see if she takes it to the stage, or leaves the "sarcasm" to twitter.

