More Tributes Underway For Aretha Franklin

Barack Obama, Paul McCartney, and NASA all honor the Queen of Soul

August 17, 2018
Michael Cerio
Aretha Franklin

© Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NET

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16th, but her memory and her music will live on forever.

Reports are that a celebration of the singer’s life will take place over multiple days in Detroit, and that her body will likely lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. There are also plans for an All-Star Tribute Concert that were put in motion earlier in the week.

After news broke of Aretha Franklin’s passing on Thursday, the tributes and memories began to flood social media. A heartfelt message from Barack Obama, an asteroid named for the singer by NASA, and memories of love were shared around the world. Here’s a brief sample.

America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring. Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit, Aretha Franklin grew up performing gospel songs in her father’s congregation. For more than six decades since, every time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine. Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance. Aretha may have passed on to a better place, but the gift of her music remains to inspire us all. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. Michelle and I send our prayers and warmest sympathies to her family and all those moved by her song.

