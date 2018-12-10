Meek Mill Has A Hyped Office Party In New "Intro" Video

Meek Mill continues celebrating Championships this week, this time with a stop in an anbandoned office to enjoy the parade. As the lights flicker, and the confetti falls outside, the "Dreams And Nightmares" MC is there with his crew, riding ATVs and pouring out liquor. The visual was directed by Kid Art who recently put together clips for Jeezy, Yo Gotti, and Meek's own "Dangerous" video. It's a different spin on an office party, but we'll go to the next one if we're invited.

The Phil Collins-sampling "Intro" is the lead track of Meek's just released Championships album. The LP is the rapper's first since his release from prison, and shows the Philly native it top form. The album also features the collaboration with former rival Drake called "Going Bad." The buzz from the song has been enough to push it into the top 10 of the Billboard charts.

Check out our full review of Championships now, which is available everywhere.