Looking Back With The 2018 Rap Up

A lot can happen in a year, and a lot did. From Black Panther to Kanye to Cardi B and beyond, 2018 managed to fit a lifetime of milestones, memories, and WTF moments into just 12 months.

Who better to help us remember the year that was than Mad Skillz. The MC is back with his year-end Rap Up, touching on everything from Tide Pods to Tha Carter V in his rhyme in review. The GRAMMY nominated writer pens a flow that may amaze you, as this long and winding year comes to a close.