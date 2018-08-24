Logic Is Looking For Jay Z On “The Return”

His latest song calls for a collaboration

August 24, 2018
Michael Cerio
Logic

© Admedia, Inc

Logic is “preaching positivity”, yet warning all who oppose the Maryland MC on his latest single.

“Back then I thought I’d be defined by how good I rhymed, not like these rappers with **** flows who look good online” he raps on “The Return”. On the song he discusses coming up through the game, and the state of the industry. “**** a mumble, let’s make America rap again” he goes on to say.

Related: Watch Logic Forecast The Future In His Powerful “One Day” Video

The song name checks some of the greatest rappers of all time including Andre 3000 of Outkast and the Wu-Tang Clan, but it’s an invitation to Jay Z that’s been catching attention.

“I’m calling out Jay Z to jump on a track with me and smack the whole industry” says Logic in the last verse. “Show ‘em what that real rap do, the balls in your court Hov I hope to hear from Guru.”

“The Return” follows Logic’s last single, “One Day” featuring Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. The pair performed that song on the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week with the help of families impacted by the immigration issues at the border.

Tags: 
Logic
Jay Z

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki & Future's Tour Canceled WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Post Malone Lands Safely In New York WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Madonna Defends Her Tribute to Aretha Franklin WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Breaking Down The VMAs WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Will Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Blow Up The MTV VMAs? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nick Minaj Has Twitter Meltdown Over Album Sales WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes