Lizzo Bares All For New Album Cover

Lizzo has been gaining steam since her single "Juice" was released last month.

The unapologetic soul-pop banger has been spreading, thanks to an infectious hook, joyous bounce, and a nostalgic and hilarious music video. After years of building, the time seems prime for Lizzo to level up. Her sassy ans strong approach to pop music deserves a bigger spotlight, and the inescapable flavor of "Juice" seems like a perfect entry point.

Related: Chance The Rapper Clears Out Store for Fiancée's Shopping Spree, Dances to “Baby Shark”

Tuesday Lizzo revealed the cover to her upcoming album, Cuz I Love You. Her third album is due out on April 19th.

Cuz I Love You | 4/19/2019 pic.twitter.com/0LZj9ONCOH — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) February 12, 2019

In addition to the new album, Lizzo will go on tour in April, starting with a performance at Coachella. You can find the full list of dates here.

The singer will also release the album's title track later this week. You can watch a preview below.