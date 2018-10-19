Lil Wayne Continues #UproarChallenge In "Uproar" Video

Lil Wayne just "let one go."

Tha Carter V MC capped off a big week on Thursday, by dropping the video for "Uproar." The Swizz Beatz-assisted track features family and friends dancing along to his latest single, including Shiggy who has already set off one dance challenge this year.

The dancing throughout the video is part of the #UproarChallenge, which is a bit less particular then previous challenges. This one was born out of video that Wayne posted after the release of Tha Carter V, featuring some shoulder shakes and some serious MJ flair.

Earlier this week, Wayne was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards. Weezy ​got emotional in his acceptance speech, joined on stage by his mother and daughter. "I must give this award to the people who refused" said Wayne. "The people who refused to stop supporting me, during all the, you already know."

He told the story of man known as Uncle Bob, who found him after his childhood self-inflicted gunshot wound and got him to the hosptial. "He brought me to the hospital himself. He refused to wait, he kicked in the doors and said you get whatever you got to do and you make sure this child make it."

"He refused to leave, he stayed and made sure that I made it."