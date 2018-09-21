J. Cole Helping Those Affected By Hurricane Florence

North Carolina's own J. Cole is mobilizing for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The MC and his nonprofit The Dreamville Foundation is setting up hot food stations, temporary housing, and stocking food pantries in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The foundation will also support other nonprofits working to restore his hometown of Fayetteville. According to their site, "The Dreamville Foundation mission is to inspire, empower, and encourage the urban youth."

With over thirty inches of rainfall and about ninety-thousand without power, the people of North Carolina need our help. You can find more info about The Dreamville Foundation and their mission here.

The first ever Dreamville Festival featuring Big Sean, SZA, and Young Thug was scheduled for last weekend, but was postpone due to Hurricane Florence. J. Cole continues his tour across the United States into October. You can find the full list of dates here.

For details on how to reach FEMA, The Red Cross, and other organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Florence, check out here.

