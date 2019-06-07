The 'Harry Potter' Vans Collection Finally Gets a Release Date

Get ready to step into the Wizarding World of footwear

June 7, 2019
Michael Cerio
A woman looks at some of J.K Rowlings Harry Potter books in waterstones book store on June 16, 2003 in London.

Graeme Robertson / Staff

After weeks of waiting, Vans is finally ready to release their Harry Potter collection. The company has announced that the shoes featuring colors from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff will arrive on June 7th at 10 AM ET. 

Several shoes in the collection have the classic Vans checkered design, but two feature other details from the Wizarding World. There is a pair of slip-ons that are covered in the Marauder's Map, and a pair of lace-ups that feature newspaper print from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Vans has been teasing the collection since April, with a page of hypnotic images featuring the swirling logos of the four houses from Harry Potter. Vans has also recently released collaborations with David BowieLed ZeppelinMetallica, and Peanuts.

