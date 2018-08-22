What Would Drake or Stevie Wonder Do With Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”?

Ella Mai is having a moment.

“Boo’d Up” continues to be one of the biggest songs of the summer, she’s selling out spots across the country, and Bruno Mars just announced he's bringing her along for his 24K Magic Tour.

The English singer is having one of the best 2018 of all of us, and we’re here for it.

We had a chance to talk with Ella Mai about her amazing year, and asked if she could imagine anyone else singing “Boo’d Up”. It’s fun to think where Drake would take a song that’s already “so deep in my feelings”, or how Madonna might make the song her own.

Ella Mai told us earlier this summer about how a DM on Instagram linked her up with DJ Mustard, and the whole thing was history. “He was just like, what’s your situation?” Mai said of the message. “I had no situation. I was literally singing in my bedroom.”

Mai continues her own headlining tour across the country through August, and starts her run with Bruno Mars in October.