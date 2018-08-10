Did You Catch Kanye West On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’?

Kanye West brought his “dragon energy” to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night for an expansive interview. It was West’s first visit since 2013.

From the President to his own bipolar disorder, Yeezy touched on a lot in the three segment talk. Here are four moments you don’t want to miss.

Kim Alone In The Oval Office

While Kanye has been vocal on Twitter about President Trump, it has been his wife Kim Kardashian-West who has turned tweets into action. Kim visited the Oval Office and Donald Trump to discuss the clemency of a woman spending life in prison for a first-time drug offense.

“Was that something that you discussed with her before she did it?” asked Kimmel.

“Well she’s super passionate about it and it was amazing for her to see that dream come true” answered West.

“Were you ever concerned about her being alone in the Oval Office with President Trump” laughed Kimmel. “Well he is a player” smiled Kanye.

Supporting Trump

West discussed his Trump support and being told which candidate to support. He talked about reclaiming his confidence after exiting the hospital saying, “It took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat, no matter what the consequences were.”

“What it represented to me is not about policies cause I’m not a politician like that, it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter what anyone said” explained West. “It’s saying you can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip hop community they can’t bully me. Because at that point if I’m afraid to be me I’m no longer Ye.”

In regards to his policies, when Kimmel brings up families being separated at the border, Kanye is silent and pondering. Kimmel then decides that’s a great time to take a break.

Daughters

Jimmy Kimmel brings up the Ye song “Violent Crimes” and Kanye’s imagining of his daughters growing up and dating. “Do you feel like your attitude towards women has changed since having daughters?” asks Kimmel.

“Nah, I still look at Pornhub” West responds.

As for his favorite categories? “A lot of black on white obviously.”

Mental Health

“I think it’s important for us to have open conversations about mental health” West tells Kimmel while talking about his new album. “Especially with me being black, because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approach, like taking medication.”

“They need to be able to express themselves without fear of judgment” he continued.

You guys are so important and what you do is so special and inspiring to our planet Thank you for being so great — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 3, 2018

